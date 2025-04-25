On today’s episode of the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice is joined by political commentator Wyatt Claypool and pollster David Murray. They discuss the likelihood the polls are wrong and Candice highlights how one of Canada’s top pollsters has changed his methodology to mirror Juno News’ polls and putting Poilievre in the lead and in majority territory. The path to victory is clear — and Candice predicts a Conservative minority government.

