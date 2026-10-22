A grandmother jailed for eleven years for refusing to stop speaking. A man arrested in four countries for holding a sign. An MP expelled from his party for holding a press conference with scientists who questioned the state. A young man shot dead for speaking in public. Over a hundred churches burned. The religious defense repealed from the Criminal Code. The Bible cited in Parliament as an example of hatred.

These are milestones marking the clear destruction of Western Civilization and all its values right down to the roots. The time for people to screw its courage to the sticking place has come if we wish to preserve our own identities.

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