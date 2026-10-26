Arguably the most incompetent and tyrannical government in Canadian history was toppled by BC voters on October 24th, 2026. I was one of them. Now I know how Berliners felt 37 years ago when they used sledgehammers to break down the wall. It is the same feeling that American marines and sailors felt when they saw the stars and stripes appear on the top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. The same feeling I had when I saw TV images of the Freedom Convoy pass by ordinary Canadians of all hues who braved freezing temperatures to cheer them on, some hanging maple leaf flags from highway overpasses.

These are the moments and images that one never forgets.

This is a guest post by BC author, Tim Murray with thanks!

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King Crimson - Heroes (Live in Berlin 2016)

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