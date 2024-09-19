Invective is flying and tears are flowing across social media. The demonic state strikes again, radicals wail. Even a presenter on Sky News looked shook, describing the operation as ‘scary’. I suppose it is scary, if you’re a member of an anti-Semitic army with a pager in your pocket. The double standards are shameless at this point. Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into Israel since the Hamas pogrom of 7 October. These missiles have destroyed homes, scorched earth, caused 60,000 inhabitants of northern Israel to flee, and butchered 12 Druze kids. It is a strange ‘anti-fascist’ who weeps more for the testicles of a racist terrorist than he does for the lives of innocent Israeli children.

Read more >