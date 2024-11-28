The UK has become a totalitarian state where free speech, not Islamic terror, is seen as the greatest threat. Supporting Islamic terrorism is not a crime in the UK. Speaking out against it, falling victim to it or standing up against it is. The authorities are not cracking down on hate speech or on incitement to violence, but on politically incorrect speech and on journalists and elected officials whom the Left opposes.

Over the summer, the Starmer government issued a message on social media, warning: "Think before you post."

Read more >