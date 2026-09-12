The path the Surrey RCMP officers have started down will undoubtedly increase mistrust of the police. It will decrease so-called “social cohesion.” Prime Minister Mark Carney, someone who has read Karl Marx, should be aware that Antifa tactics are designed to collapse society in violent revolution as Marx desired. It’s the same goal for both anarchists and communists. So why allow the RCMP to employ such self-sabotage and lead Canada down a woke path of destruction?

Has the RCMP been subverted into an Antifa lackey? Are they now effectively espousing Radical Left ideology? What are we supposed to think when the RCMP’s tactics match up with those listed in violent extremist literature?

I want to caution the RCMP from going down this path any further.

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