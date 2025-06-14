Remember…



1. It was the Jewish courage, the terrible price paid by Israeli civilians, IDF air force-precision and Mossad intelligence that made the planet infinitely safer. All brought to you by the tiny Israel 10 Million strong. But it was a fleet of American planes and military arsenal that executed the job. Every single piece of equipment used.



2. It was two Churchillian men that allowed and executed the plan of historic proportions. Both men rabidly hated by half of their countries, tried for every imaginary crime for years and even shot at. Two men, who will never receive credit for saving the planet by their crazy left.



3. And who shot down the drones? Who will continue to shoot them out of the sky beside Israel? Saudis, Jordan and Qatar.



4. Who funded Palestinian Hamas and Hezbollah? Iran. Who funded Iran? Obama and Biden and their voters. And every European country with economic deals with Iran: UK, France, Germany, Spain, Austria.



5. What happened yesterday/today was relevant. What is irrelevant is: Canada, France, UK and their government-Gaza-loving policies. Greta’s, Clooneys, AOCs, the entire DNC, The UN, all the leftist professors, and the media. But what is most irrelevant is the opinion and the voice of every mentally-challenged individual who still cannot tie the dots about Trump and Bibi. Don’t react to every tweet and every sound bite in the media or on social media. Irrelevant.

Valerie Sobel

