Thousands of supporters of the far-right activist Tommy Robinson have filled Trafalgar Square in central London after a march. He claimed the event was the "biggest patriotic rally" the UK had ever seen . . .

Amid a sea of England and Union Jack flags, Tommy Robinson's supporters listened to speeches attacking immigration and promoting "patriotism". He received a loud cheer in Trafalgar Square when he asked the crowd how many of them had voted for Reform at the general election.

