First, let me preface this little collection of items with a simple concept. Freedom of speech as a concept was invented for one thing and one thing only. The right to criticize or mock or say what we like about political and religious authority. Without that, we have no freedoms at all. Not even to criticize something as benign as women’s fashion. Which in Afghanistan is already non existent and is disappearing here as well. Islam is both a religious and political system. So they are fighting tooth and nail to stop any criticism of it in every way they can think of. And it has worked and continues to work at more and more levels of our civilization.

Artist: Peter Zierlein

