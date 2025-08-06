You sanctimonious, hypocritical cowards. How dare you threaten the one Jewish state on earth—after everything your nations did to us. You dare speak of “humanitarian values” while standing on piles of Jewish bones your ancestors buried beneath cobblestones, cathedrals, and charters of “civilized” nations.

Britain

Oh, Britain. The empire that carved up the Middle East with a pencil and a gin-and-tonic. You issued the Balfour Declaration and then slammed the door on Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis. You handed chunks of Jewish land to Arab monarchs and let Jews die in the Holocaust rather than let them enter your precious Mandate. You interned Holocaust survivors in Cyprus like they were criminals. And now you’re wagging your colonial finger at Jews for building homes on our ancestral hills?

Go shove your royal hypocrisy back into Buckingham Palace and deal with your own collapsing society—where knife crime, antisemitism, and Islamic extremism are more common than fish and chips.

France

Liberté, égalité, fraternité—unless you’re a Jew. You deported over 75,000 Jews to their deaths during the Holocaust with the full cooperation of the French Vichy regime. You let them be shoved into cattle cars from the Vel d’Hiv while Parisians watched. And after the war? No justice. No reckoning. Just decades of indifference and empty words. Today, Jews are being stabbed in the streets of France, synagogues are under military guard, and you still have the audacity to lecture us about morality?

You couldn’t defend your own republic from a gang of jihadists in a van, but now you want to dictate how Israel defends itself from genocidal terrorists hiding behind human shields? You are morally bankrupt and culturally collapsing. Go lecture someone else while your republic burns.

Canada

Oh Canada—America’s cold, smug, spineless cousin. Your “moral high ground” is a snow-covered hill of lies. You locked Jewish refugees out during the Holocaust. The ship St. Louis begged for your mercy. You sent them back—to die. “None is too many,” your officials said. That’s your legacy. Your history. And today, your politicians pose for photo ops in mosques that glorify martyrs while denouncing Israel for fighting genocidal killers.

You’ve turned your universities into Hamas fan clubs and your Parliament into a circus of virtue signaling. You host terrorists in suits and call it diplomacy. You abandoned the Jews when we were stateless, and now you want to punish us for defending our state?

Here’s Our Response

We’re not the broken, stateless Jews of 1942. We’re the sovereign people of Israel—armed, aware, and unapologetic. Your sanctions are a joke. Your threats are meaningless. Your moral lectures are garbage. We don’t need your permission to live. We don’t need your validation to fight.

You allowed Jewish blood to soak your soil for centuries. Now that Jews fight back, build, thrive—you clutch your pearls?

Israel doesn’t need your empty Western democracy. We have something older, holier, and stronger: truth, covenant, survival.

Go shove your resolutions where the sun doesn’t shine.

We’re not going anywhere.

And next time you dare threaten the Jewish state—

Remember who we are now.

Authored by Caroline Glick, Israeli-American Journalist and commentator. In Jerusalem Post 21 May, 2025.