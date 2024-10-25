Tommy has asked to give you all this latest update.

Today he handed himself into the Police where they executed an arrest warrant for charges of contempt of court. Tommy will appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday to answer to contempt of court charges.

In addition, Tommy has been charged under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for the crime of not allowing Police access into his phone.

Tommy has a duty of care to all of his journalistic sources, he was never going to give them up to the police, some of the contacts on his phone are survivors of child sexual exploitation and we all know how the police failed them so miserably. So no, Tommy stuck to his guns as he is an ethical journalist. Now he is being punished for it.

Please go to https://www.givesendgo.com/save-tommy and help cover Tommy's legal costs there as he will have more legal issues to deal with further down the road.

We will keep you updated on Tommy's situation as and when we can, for now let's make sure our event tomorrow is well attended, let's make him proud, let's make Keir Starmer take notice.

As Tommy has said from the start, no face coverings, no violence, wear big smiles, and be as loud and proud as you can.

Best wishes to you all. Urban Scoop

LET’S PRAY FOR TOMMY.