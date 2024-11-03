In this podcast Liam sets aside the character of 'Tommy Robinson' and concentrates on interviewing his friend Stephen Yaxley Lennon. Liam finds out what drives him to pursue the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth no matter the cost. Liam explores the reasoning behind his passion and commitment to the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Liam finds out what it is to be Stephen Yaxley Lennon the family man, and why he's so unforgiving of the government. This is a free flowing, non-biased conversation with the man being his organic self, a ruthlessly stubborn, passionate and driven individual powered by patriotism and national identity.

