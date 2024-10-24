Tommy Robinson recently sat down with the UK's number one podcaster James English to discuss his current legal situation, what he expects to come of it, the effect it has had on him and his family, especially his kids, and where he and the movement go from here. Tommy says: “Let's get it to number 1 so the world can hear it, because this story is so much bigger than me, it's about freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and a corrupt weaponised judiciary hell bent of denying people the chance to hear the truth.”

Listen here >