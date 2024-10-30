In a devastating blow to freedom of speech, Tommy Robinson faces months in solitary confinement in one of the UK’s most dangerous prisons – the Guantanamo Bay of British prisons for terrorists – for publishing his latest political documentary “Silenced.” He is expected to serve at least 9 months of the 18 month sentence. Tommy was NOT convicted of a crime; he is being held for civil contempt of court, yet he is being held in a prison for terrorists and murderers.

