Tommy Robinson is due to be released from prison within the next week after his 18-month contempt of court sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court. Robinson had been jailed for 18 months in October after admitting multiple breaches of a 2021 injunction which barred him from repeating allegations against Jamal Hijazi, a Syrian migrant who successfully sued him for libel. On Tuesday, he brought an appeal to the High Court to "purge" the latter four months - which was successful.
Ohh tommy tommy tommy !
How the un has sunk so , so low …
Bravo. Be careful, Tommy; British authorities are no longer rational and British.