Tommy's life is now at risk because of the decision of the governor of Belmarsh prison.

Jenny Louis has given Tommy the 'choice' of either being placed on the wing (which is a death sentence) or he can be moved onto 'the block' with child sex offenders, which Tommy will NEVER agree to. This is supposedly for 'monetary reasons'.

The governor has essentially passed a death sentence on Tommy. However she has a 'duty of care' to ensure his safety and wellbeing.

Tommy is currently residing in a segregated part of Belmarsh prison where he is safe, away from other prisoners, as he was previously. Let's be clear, Tommy is in Belmarsh prison for a CIVIL offence, NOT a criminal offence.

To make matters even worse, Belmarsh prison governor has told Tommy he can only have 'closed' visitation', which means he has visitation behind a screen, so he cant have any physical contact with his visitors, namely his family and friends.

We cannot allow the prison Governor to get away with this blatant abuse of power.

We have tried to dissuade people from going to Belmarsh to protest about Tommy's incarceration. We will no longer dissuade anyone from their right to legal and legitimate protest outside that prison.

We are now going to secure the services of a prison lawyer to fight Tommy's case, with your help of course.

Ezra Levant will be fronting a campaign that we will get behind and push to ensure the safety, security, and fair treatment of Tommy Robinson while he is incarcerated for the crime of journalism.

Will update you with more information as soon as we can, because time is of the essence, this is an urgent situation that MUST be addressed as soon as possible.

Again thanks to all of you for your continued support.