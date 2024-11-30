Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has announced she’s going to seek re-election, scheduled for October 2025. Here are the top 10 reasons why Calgarians should consider someone else for the job.

Let’s not forget that many cities, including Calgary, have signed on to the UN Strong Cities Network as a “hidden” way for the globalists to undermine national sovereignty and introduce woke agendas. “Think Globally and Act Locally” is the globalist mantra in action.

