The full contents of this month’s newsletter is being made public without a paywall due to the immediate and significant nature of the information. Herein is detailed information on Mark Carney and his various roles and responsibilities with the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

With days left before election day, it is disconcerting that Canadians are not more aware of Carney’s core beliefs in “net zero” and “energy transition”, his commitment to the objectives of the “United Nations’ 2030 Agenda”, or his role with the international efforts of “GFANZ”.

It is important to understand the interplay and potential impact Mark Carney’s globalist beliefs will have on Canadians’ national interests.

