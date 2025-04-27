At approximately 8:14 p.m., a 30-year-old man and Vancouver resident yet to be identified drove a black SUV into a crowded section of the festival, striking numerous pedestrians. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle sped through the street, hitting people with such force that some described victims as "flying like bowling pins." The scene quickly turned chaotic, with bodies strewn across the road, debris scattered, and screams filling the air. Witnesses reported seeing at least seven people lying motionless, some receiving CPR from bystanders. Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto described the scene as overwhelming, with "bodies everywhere," likening it to a "war zone."

