Montreal was ravaged by pro-terrorist criminal mobs during a 300-member NATO summit. Cars were set ablaze, windows smashed. Police used pepper spray, tear gas and batons to disperse rioters throwing smoke bombs and metal barriers. Some police were injured during hours of hate-fuelled chaos and destruction. It’s no stretch to believe Trudeau probably worried more about what he was going to wear to the Taylor Swift concert he danced at in Toronto Friday, than Montreal being on fire.

On Friday Trudeau may have danced himself into finally getting the boot he deserves because he proved he’s a far better groupie than a functioning PM.

