C-63 will create three new different censorship agencies in Canada. It would give the Canadian Human Rights Commission the power to investigate anyone in Canada for anything they post online — or have ever posted online in the past. It would set up $20,000 bounties for anyone who makes a complaint that’s successful; it would give the courts the power to make hate speech “restraining orders”, to stop people from saying things even before they do, even putting them under house arrest.

It’s the most draconian censorship bill ever seen in Canada.

