The heartless arrogance and vanity on the part of Trudeau was breathtaking with his treatment of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Love or hate Freeland, it’s undeniable she has proven herself as a loyal member of Trudeau’s team and it would be assumed she earned a modicum of respect from the prime minister. Trudeau didn’t even have the grace to speak to Freeland face to face when he turfed her from the role though they were in the same city. He did it through a Zoom meeting. It’s surprising he didn’t do it through a text message.

Who knows when Freeland decided to push back. Perhaps it was during the Zoom call, or maybe it was over the weekend. The open letter she crafted in her resignation was designed and timed to inflict maximum damage to Trudeau’s leadership and it worked. Freeland posted the resignation letter just hours before she was expected to deliver the financial update leaving Trudeau in shock and causing a full political storm. She was also scathing of Trudeau on the way out.

