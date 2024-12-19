The heartless arrogance and vanity on the part of Trudeau was breathtaking with his treatment of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Love or hate Freeland, it’s undeniable she has proven herself as a loyal member of Trudeau’s team and it would be assumed she earned a modicum of respect from the prime minister. Trudeau didn’t even have the grace to speak to Freeland face to face when he turfed her from the role though they were in the same city. He did it through a Zoom meeting. It’s surprising he didn’t do it through a text message.
Who knows when Freeland decided to push back. Perhaps it was during the Zoom call, or maybe it was over the weekend. The open letter she crafted in her resignation was designed and timed to inflict maximum damage to Trudeau’s leadership and it worked. Freeland posted the resignation letter just hours before she was expected to deliver the financial update leaving Trudeau in shock and causing a full political storm. She was also scathing of Trudeau on the way out.
We need to understand we are being groomed to accept a longer WEF WHO UN inspired agenda. All the bills like 63, 293 have longer to pass when a leader is substituted without election. In every social media post understand that the globalists require more time prior to an election. They work the Trudeau must go, more than we do. Focusing hatred on the person instead of the dangerous governance proceeding is a game. They are trying with us. Push back and say NO WE WANT TO DEFEAT THE GOVERNMENT NOT THE PERSON. WE WANT AN ELECTION AND AND WE ARE OWED ONE.
Loyal or not, Freeland absolutely abused her position by allowing wreckless spending to occur, EVEN her own! Who spends 6k A MONTH of TAXPAYERS money on 'personal maintenance'? WHO? These people were elected TO SERVE THE PUBLIC, they swear an OATH to receive the 'privilege' to do so, NOT use our money as their own personal piggy bank! The entire caucus, including Singh, have proven themselves to be a 'WEF cult' of nothing more than irresponsible immature unprofessional unintegral GRIFTERS who've presented themselves to the Canadian public, and the World, as a bunch of smirking status seeking 'champagne socislists' hell bent on speaking condescendingly at EVERY turn. These ingrates have ABUSED their positions of 'powers by ABUSING us! Their smug attitudes and smart ass behaviours are conducive to that of petulant 3 year olds on a good day! BOTH Trudeau and Singh are holding this country HOSTAGE and THEY KNOW IT! WHY? Because vengefullness is the unending gift of 'wounded narcissists' it's how they maintain their power and control over their captives. Their behavior is typical of that of an abusive relationship. WE need an exit strategy from them. What that looks like is determined by how many citizens will rise up in numbers AGAINST THEM!