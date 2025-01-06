Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister of Canada.

He will stay on until a new leader is chosen. Trudeau also requested the prorogation of Parliament until March 24th. This decision follows growing discontent within his party and the resignation of his finance minister.

Northern Perspective presents Trudeau’s Press Conference on his resignation and prorogation and follows with insightful commentary.

Petition e-5289 (Democratic process)

Petition to the House of Commons in Parliament assembled

Whereas:

The Liberal government has failed to address the escalating cost-of-living crisis, resulting in unprecedented financial strain on Canadians;

The Liberal government has increased the federal debt by more than all other Canadian governments combined, which saddles future generations with debt servicing charges of over $40 billion per year;

The cost of rent and housing in Canada has more than doubled, forcing rampant tent encampments to appear across Canada;

The total number of violent Criminal Code violations reported to police has increased nearly 50% since 2015;

The Liberal government has demonstrated a disregard for ethics through numerous violations, with no accountability, eroding public trust in its commitment to ethical governance;

The government has lost the trust of Canadians through scandals such as the ArriveScam Coverup, the SDTC Coverup, the Randy Boissonnault Scandal, and the Indigenous Procurement Scandal;

The government has imposed and proposed legislation that infringes on freedom of expression and media independence, including Bill C-11, Bill C-18, and forthcoming Bill C-63;

The House of Commons has been seized and unable to progress on virtually any meaningful government business since October 2, 2024, as a result of the Liberal government withholding House-ordered unredacted documents from the RCMP; and

The government has broken the promise of Canada to all current and future Canadians.

We, the undersigned, residents of Canada from coast to coast, call upon the House of Commons in Parliament assembled to urgently demand that the Prime Minister advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call an immediate general election, so Canadians—not the leader of the NDP—can decide who should govern and address the pressing issues facing our nation.

Halleluyah! Thank God for the end of this evil Communist Dynasty!

Pierre Trudeau Resigns - CBC Archives 1984