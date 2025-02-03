The first rule of being a successful negotiator is being able to make people like you. And Trudeau has done everything possible to undermine his relationship with Donald Trump and Americans. Trudeau immediately made Trump his enemy in 2017. Only eight days after the president was sworn in, Trudeau posted, in response to Trump’s executive order limiting the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., his infamous tweet, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.” An undeniable migrant crisis in Canada followed.

Read more >

Caricature by Niall O'Loughlin