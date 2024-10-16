In an escalation of diplomatic tensions, Justin Trudeau’s government expelled six Indian diplomats in response to India’s decision to recall its High Commissioner from Canada. For over a year, Trudeau has accused India of orchestrating the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, yet no concrete evidence has been presented. This diplomatic flare-up highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations, exacerbated by Trudeau’s pandering to Khalistani extremists, damaging Canada-India relations in the process.

