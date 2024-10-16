Trudeau’s Reckless Allegations: Pandering to Khalistani Extremists Sparks Diplomatic Crisis with India
In an escalation of diplomatic tensions, Justin Trudeau’s government expelled six Indian diplomats in response to India’s decision to recall its High Commissioner from Canada. For over a year, Trudeau has accused India of orchestrating the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, yet no concrete evidence has been presented. This diplomatic flare-up highlights the deteriorating relations between the two nations, exacerbated by Trudeau’s pandering to Khalistani extremists, damaging Canada-India relations in the process.