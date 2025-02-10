On his very first day back in office, Trump insisted that ‘Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society’ and ‘Our liberties will no longer be denied.’ His suite of executive orders ended the Green New Deal, withdrew America from the Paris climate pact, and revoked the EV mandate so ‘you’ll be able to buy the car of your choice;’ terminated DEI policies that had shoehorned ‘race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,’ returning instead to ‘a colour-blind and merit-based society.’ Official US policy reverted also with immediate effect to the insistence that ‘there are only two genders: male and female.’ He has also pulled out the US, again, from the WHO. As the progressive Utopia is suddenly seen as the ugly face of Dystopia, Out with the progressive new, in with the conservative old.

Let’s be clear and blunt. Everyone who supported the gender self-ID idiocy enabled the bullying, elevated safety risk, and marginalisation of women. As with Covid crimes, it is not acceptable to put it all aside as history and move on. No, not now, not ever, leastways not until heads have rolled and, metaphorically speaking, adorn the business end of pitchforks.

