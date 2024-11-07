The Health Ranger Report for Nov. 6 covers the following topics:

Trump declared the winner in U.S. elections

Dems will still attempt to STEAL Pennsylvania and other states

Why the J6 prisoners must be freed

Reaction from betting markets

Trump's victory speech

Huge risk of sabotage and false flag attacks from the radical Left (and deep state)

How they will try to block Trump from taking office on Jan 20th

This is the end of the Obama regime