CAIR has a long history of undermining law enforcement counter terror investigations by urging Muslims not to cooperate with agents, falsely accusing the FBI of using excessive force and by crying entrapment when stings lead to arrests of Muslims who plotted attacks.

Outspoken advocates of moderate Islam and critics of militant Islam such as Steve Emerson, Daniel Pipes and Khalid Durán have also come under ferocious attack from the group as being enemies of Islam or Islamophobes. In fact, as a result of CAIR’s bitter attack on Durán, a militant Islamic leader in Jordan put out an edict calling for his death, one which CAIR denied ever occurred– let alone refused to condemn.[26] The group also relentlessly opposed noted Islamic expert Daniel Pipes’ appointment to the board of directors of the U.S. Institute of Peace. CAIR spearheaded the efforts that labeled Pipes a bigot and an extremist.

Read more >

Editorial opinion posted by Linda Goudsmit: 111826:

Here is the problem. It is too little too late. The time for designating all branches of CAIR and Muslim Brrotherhood as TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS was just after the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites when President Trump was still all MAGA and America 1st. POTUS wasted his opportunity for meaningful action; yielded his steadfast commitment to American national security by turning away from action-oriented, America 1st, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, and appointing businessmen Kushner/Witkoff to “negotiate” with terrorist regimes and nations who privately fund, foment, and support terrorism in order to remain in power in their own Muslim countries. There is NO negotiating with Islamic ideologues because they do not operate like Western business men making legitimate deals. Every negotiation with Islamic ideologues is a deceitful taqiyya ploy, and every ceasefire is a hudna pause that Islamic terrorists use to regroup, rearm, and reattack. This will not end well for America because President Trump lost his way along the way when he forgot that things are different in the Middle East.

Islam is Islam is Islam. Islam remains unchanged after 1400 years. It is a binary, supremacist, expansionist, totalitarian sociopolitical ideology disguised as a religion. Its singular goal is to make the world Muslim. President Trump will not change Islam. Europe is collapsing from Islamic expansionism. Israel’s existence is threatened by Islamic expansionism. And America needs President Trump to protect it from Islamic expansionism. But it may be too late because President Trump wasted his opportunity, lost his resolve, and then lost the midterms. Even if he designates all branches of CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood as Terrorist Organizations tomorrow, the emboldened radical leftist Democrat judges will stall the designations in the courts, or in January the new Democrat Congress will reverse it legislatively. Islam is completely and irrevocably incompatible with Western freedom, and incompatible with the United States Constitution in particular.