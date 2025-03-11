The crater-black hole of Ukraine has swallowed everyone’s economy; the military/industrial Borg are looking for pastures new -and so are globalist scumbags like Mark Carney. His is a story worth retelling, as it conforms to a pattern of corruption all too common in the western “democracies”.

A graduate of both Harvard and Oxford like many other elite bastards you’ll never meet, Mark Carney has really paid his dues to the Mob. A founder-member of the WEF, Carney did a full 13 years at ‘Vampire Squid’ Goldman Sachs, then a stint at the Canadian Central Bank. But his major scalp was prepping the Bank of England for its plunge into the Covidian abyss. No reason was ever given to the British people why their central bank suddenly needed a foreign chief after 322 years of grow-your-own.

Read more >