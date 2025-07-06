ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudio's avatar
Claudio
11m

Uk , france and canada have not abandoned their citizens, they have sold them ! These crooked politicians have taken money from their globalist overlords and they should be tried for treason

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
5h

UK and France are also cowards abandoning their Nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture