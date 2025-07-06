Trump Has Proved Deportation Works: UK Politicians Are Traitors and Liars
Every single thing the US president has done can be done in Europe
The mass-migration lie is now exposed for a rotten scam that can be stopped - quickly and efficiently. Starmer and Macron are liars, claiming they are “not allowed” to deter and deport illegals from Britain and France. Their excuse is “human rights” -rights they binned instantly in the holy name of “covid 19” - when we the people were the enemy. Nobody has a right to gatecrash your country, demand your support, your money and a permanent home. Donald Trump has destroyed this myth, this sordid abuse of trust that has robbed 500 million europeans of their own birthright. National wealth belongs to the people -not the state.
Uk , france and canada have not abandoned their citizens, they have sold them ! These crooked politicians have taken money from their globalist overlords and they should be tried for treason
UK and France are also cowards abandoning their Nations.