Breathtaking: There’s no other word for the sheer ambition and scope of Donald Trump’s second inaugural address. President Trump is back with all the confidence of a man delivered from death for a purpose. Voters save his political life and legacy, too, by re-electing him in the face of every accusation and criminal charge against him.

Trump has been given a second chance — by God and the country alike — and his address left no doubt he intends to use it to transform America. “The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun,” he promised.

