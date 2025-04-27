ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Segal's avatar
Terry Segal
3d

Unfortunately, people who vote Liberal still see the main issue as Trump and the tariffs. They have no clue about Carney's elite connections or his real priorities. By the time more people are thrown into poverty, it will be too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture