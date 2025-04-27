Trump isn't the election issue, it's the Carney Liberals
'A broken system can’t be fixed by those who broke it.
The Laurentian Elite, of which Carney is a member, will be the root of destroying Canada, not Trump. Maybe the president sees what’s happening and is merely offering an invitation to those left standing.
Carney has proven at his rallies and media scrums he is smug and pompous, talking down to people, showing his arrogance and lack of patience when asked a question by the media he doesn’t want to answer. In fact, most of his ‘answers’ have not been answers.
The number one issue of this election is Canadian unity and the future of the country.
Unfortunately, people who vote Liberal still see the main issue as Trump and the tariffs. They have no clue about Carney's elite connections or his real priorities. By the time more people are thrown into poverty, it will be too late.