The Laurentian Elite, of which Carney is a member, will be the root of destroying Canada, not Trump. Maybe the president sees what’s happening and is merely offering an invitation to those left standing.

Carney has proven at his rallies and media scrums he is smug and pompous, talking down to people, showing his arrogance and lack of patience when asked a question by the media he doesn’t want to answer. In fact, most of his ‘answers’ have not been answers.

The number one issue of this election is Canadian unity and the future of the country.

