The difference between a real democracy and a fake one is simple. If the newly- elected government removes bad laws the chances are you’re in a democracy. Uniparty governments never remove laws -they keep the existing ones and create their own. The result is an ever-shrinking supply of freedom. In the west, every important country is already knee-deep in legislation. Laws that piled up on top of each other after decades of elections produced leaders who liked all the old law and added a bit more. I was prompted to write this by the wonderful spectacle of Donald Trump taking office and immediately signing executive orders to scrap a raft of insane laws put in place by the creators of the Biden Puppet Show. I won’t list them -you’ll have your own favourites- but the principle was what mattered. In a true democracy bad laws get removed after a change of leader. Where bad laws remain in place every leader can exploit them in their turn while claiming “it’s not me -it’s the law.” I have never in my life witnessed such a straightforward reversal of political direction as Trump is attempting and it was a privilege to behold.

It was also a humbling experience, as the grit, courage and refusal to back down that is embodied in Trump is nowhere to be seen in Britain’s political landscape. Where America moves the world follows: German leftist dogma is collapsing; Italy is going into reverse on mass-migration; France can no longer stop the advance of right-wing populism and half the EU is in open revolt aginst its leaders.

Meanwhile, like stir-crazy castaways on a desert island, Britain’s desperate, exhausted population stares across the Atlantic in envy and bitter regret. At the same moment that Donald Trump declares a state of national emergency on America’s southern border, British government agents are literally pushing out boats to pick up and deliver more freeloaders to our overcrowded shores. While Trump begins the deportation roundups lifelong British taxpayers queue for hours for a fleeting glimpse of a (probably foreign) doctor. Old, sick and tired people of England watch in disbelief as feral migrants are fast-tracked to the front; picking up some free meds en route to their hotels. Every attempt to halt this economic and societal death-spiral is met with glassy-eyed stares and mumblings about ‘human rights’.

While country singer Carrie Underwood performs America the Beautiful in the delirium of newly-liberated Washington DC, the UK government quietly releases the first adult photo of the butcher of Southport -the face of evil incarnate- before his public prosecution is abruply cancelled. Which the state had doubtless planned all along.

CHILD KILLER AXEL RUDAKUBANA

Cynically timed to coincide with the day of Trump’s inauguration, the trial of Axel Rudakubana finally crawled into life only to die on its feet with a ‘shock’ plea of guilty to all charges. That’s three murders (children) ten attempted murders (eight more children and two adults) not to mention possession of a bio-weapon (Ricin) and an Al-Qaeda terrorist how-to manual. All this after an unbelievable seven-month delay -for a man who was literally caught in the act of mass-murder in July 2024. Move on people, nothing to see here.

Press-conference time in London, England. Our morally constipated Prime Ministerial bi-guy squints at the camera. A pair of shy Union Jack flags are rolled up tight, one on each side of him. He stands at a lectern with Downing Street written on it in case you mistook this for North Korea. We know he’s lying because his lips are moving. Platitudes, porkers, cliches and the unblinking glazed expression of a concentration-camp guard. Talking points recited aloud: Tragedy; lessons learned; never again; the internet did this; social media bad; LOOK AT US WE’RE THE GOOD GUYS. Fat words and thin words and let me be clear and honest and the worst fake empathy ever seen, a cold, cheap script in the mouth of a sly crook. Elsewhere are the graves of young children. Move on.

World war two ended on September 8th 1945. Just six weeks later the Nuremberg trials began -and convicted 19 Nazis of genocide & mass-murder. In 21st century England, however, it took seven whole months to schedule a crafty non-trial that could be buried under the colossal weight of the Trump resurrection shuffle. Because this is how we roll in Diversity Britain. Perception management old chap, and all the most forbidden things were in play: race; immigration; Islam; terrorism; child-murder.

I will be examining the Axel Rudakabanu story at length in a future article -but for now let’s just remember that once again children were the victims and as usual the blood is on government hands. Some sins are never forgiven.

FREE TO DO WHAT?

Freedom is a word we rarely use in the UK. Donald Trump (literally Hitler) frees over 1000 Tommy Robinsons with a stroke of his pen; a trick of magical democracy that seems light years away from anything that could ever happen in Mayor Khan’s anti-white London. America is, we pray, reborn. But it’s a different ballgame when the invaders have already captured your capital city. Conspicuously white prisoners guilty of nothing more than anger still squat in cells all over England. Why does Nigel Farage not demand their release? How many Tommy Robinsons is too many?

I’d like to say the gravitational pull of psychotic leftism has been overcome but it was only ever the soundtrack of a 3D mirage to begin with. By some sordid contrivance the American body politic was infiltrated, seduced and then raped by a pitifully small but hysterically loud minority. With a crew of pseudo-intellectual perverts they launched a battleship of fools -and half the west got caught in the woke wake. But that ship has been sunk by a Trump torpedo.

Like millions across the world I would love to say the battle is over and the worst behind us, but like Britain itself I am stuck, paddling in this backwash of shark-infested water, where every last one of us is still being ordered to shut up and say nothing or else.

A brief statement of intent on behalf of muzzled Britain: This isn’t over, Mr Starmer.

Ian Andrew-Patrick/January 22, 2025

