The nuclear question that had justified the war was deferred to a final agreement, with Tehran merely committing to freeze its program in place. In return, Iran promised its “best efforts” to arrange toll-free passage through Hormuz for 60 days only, in a waterway it had no right to obstruct at all.

That is the record Vance now leaves out of his indictment. The man who blames “the war” was the same man who led the negotiations not to have one — and that gave Iran its reprieve and the framework that rewarded it.

Vance is entitled to believe that the intervention was a mistake, but those who promoted and negotiated the ceasefires cannot take credit for opposing the war while escaping responsibility for a truce that turned a military victory into an open-ended collapse.

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