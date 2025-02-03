In a dramatic shift that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of global power, President Donald Trump’s administration is dismantling key pillars of the globalist agenda championed by figures like Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF). From withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) to restoring free speech protections and rejecting the Paris Climate Accord, Trump’s policies are reasserting national sovereignty and challenging the centralized control long sought by global elites.

The crumbling of the globalist agenda signals a new era of sovereignty and freedom, with millions demanding a return to policies that prioritize individual voices and national autonomy. From protests against COVID-19 mandates to resistance against digital IDs and central bank digital currencies, people worldwide are pushing back against what they see as a loss of personal and national freedom.

Read more >