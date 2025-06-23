The regime is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. It is ideologically committed to the annihilation of Israel and is currently attacking it with indiscriminate missile fire on civilian targets. It is an ally of North Korea, China and Russia — and supplies many of the drones Russia uses to attack Ukraine. It is developing and fielding thousands of ballistic missiles of increasingly greater reach. Its acquisition of a bomb would set off an arms race in the Middle East. And it has sought to assassinate American citizens on American soil. If all this is not intolerable, what is?

Adversaries everywhere, including in Moscow and Beijing, must now know that they are not dealing with a paper tiger in the White House. The world is safer for it.

Air Force General Caine details Operation Midnight Hammer

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine detailed the U.S. military strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran called Operation Midnight Hammer. Caine said there was “extremely severe damage” to the sites.

