Trump’s Electrifying, World-Changing Victory

I have to give the lion’s share of the credit for President Trump’s decisive, stunning, overwhelming, crushing, thunderous victory to the historically astute, paying-attention, loving-our-country American public. When you think about it, it is really so understandable. For the past four years, hardworking Americans resented spending their 8-10-12-14-hour days — more if they have two jobs — working their butts off, only to have their taxes and food prices and gas prices and regulations raised, and crime off the charts, and for what?

All of former president Trump’s supporters and all of President Trump’s future supporters applaud him and thank him, as the good garbage man he is, for taking out the trash!

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

