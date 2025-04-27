This week two things happened, the Canadian government released a report declaring that within 15 years, given the Liberal Party path we are on, Canadians and Canada will be so stony broke, people will be hunting wildlife for food, living on scraps while our rulers - the Mark Carney people - live in heavily defended gated communities. There are truth tellers in government still, and this is another, the first being the RCMP projection a couple of years ago, that the Net Zero/green energy path we are on is going to lead to catastrophe.

