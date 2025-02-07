Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With one press conference, President Trump shattered decades of failed Middle East diplomacy and dared to imagine a new reality for the region.

Trump’s proposal is nothing short of a Marshall Plan for the Gazan people. Eighty years ago, Germany was a nation brought to its knees—destroyed not by outside forces but by its own genocidal ambitions. Dresden, Hamburg, and Berlin were left in ashes. But the United States didn’t just rebuild Germany’s cities; it obliterated Nazi ideology from the public square. Denazification was brutal but necessary. Nazi leaders were executed. Propaganda was burned. Civilians were shown the horrors their nation had unleashed. Only after the Nazi regime was dismantled did a new Germany rise from the rubble, democratic and prosperous. Today, it stands as Europe’s strongest economy.

This is what Gaza needs—a clean break from its past.

Read more >