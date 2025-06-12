The president is right to activate the National Guard amid the lawless mayhem in California, which is being excused and dismissed by the state’s leaders.

California is ground zero for the toleration of crime and disorder. Vagrants rule the streets in many parts of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and other cities. Three of the country’s most influential pro-decriminalization, anti-incarceration district attorneys—Chesa Boudin in San Franscisco, George Gascón in Los Angeles, and Pamela Price in Oakland—presided in California until recent electoral defeats. Southern California is the home of street takeovers—whereby large groups commandeer major intersections to race cars, often followed by looting of nearby convenience stores. The use of SUVs to ram into luxury stores and bodegas alike in order to clear out the merchandise seemed to originate in California after the George Floyd race riots, as did follow-home robberies, whereby thieves spot Rolex and other fine jewelry-wearers at restaurants and follow them home to assault them.

Read more >