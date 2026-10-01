Genocide in its most extreme form is defined by the United Nations in 1948 is the attempted extermination of an entire nationality, ethnicity, race, or religious group. The UN convention does not mention culture. Bolting “cultural” onto “genocide” does not somehow redefine the term. It tells a lie. It hijacks the moral weight of a word that belongs in the death camps, in Rwanda, in Western Armenia and the Khmer Rouge’s Cambodia, and transplants it where it does not belong.

What actually happened already has a name. It is called assimilation. In the case of residential schools it was misconceived, often badly administered, and at times, as we now know, executed with real cruelty. But assimilation is not always a crime, and it is not always involuntary, and it does not deserve to be saddled with the horrors of genocide.

It also must be said that there is a real cost to a society that trades honest reckoning for perpetual self-flagellation. When Justin Trudeau knelt in public mourning at a memorial for children whose graves, months later, turned out to be empty, he converted an unverified claim into a national ritual of guilt before the facts had been established. The harm to our national identity should not be understated, and cannot easily be reversed. Flags lowered to half-mast for months no longer functioned as a traditional way of mourning and became a way to signal false virtue and national self-hatred.

Read more >