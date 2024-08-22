The more I see of Tim Walz, the more I realize he’s just a fatter, whiter version of Kamala. They both laugh at inappropriate times. They both say weird things. They both yearn for a communist America. They’re both on the wrong side of the IQ bell curve. If we lived in a society that encouraged talented people to run for political office, Tweedle-Kam and Tweedle-Tim would not be known. Because our political system excels at promoting mediocre minds attached to lost souls, the Democrat Party gives us a babbling baboon and a cackling hyena for veep and president.

Read more >