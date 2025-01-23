UK: Al-Qaeda inspired teen who slaughtered 3 girls and injured 10 others in mass stabbing attack sentenced to only 52 years in prison
Yet officials still refuse to present proof that the killer, Axel Rudakubana, is not, in fact, a Muslim, despite the fact his mass stabbing attack was very typical of recent Musim terrorist attacks around the world. Rudakubana admitted to having an al-Qaeda training manual — titled “Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants” — as well as the deadly poison ricin at his home close to where he struck.
At Liverpool Crown Court, Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said the killer was heard to say: “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I am so glad… I am so happy.”