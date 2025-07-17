There was no vetting of these Afghans. In fact, certain individuals flagged as security risks were allowed in anyway. He says 4,500 came through this scheme, but other reports put the number as high as 24,000. And they’re allowed to bring their families with them — which means well over 100,000 Afghans could ultimately be brought into the United Kingdom.

Thousands of Afghans were brought in on unmarked planes, secretly, under the superinjunction. Many were housed on military bases — in accommodations meant for military families. They’re allowed to choose whether or not they want to work. The British government will house them and provide welfare for the rest of their lives — and their children’s lives, and their grandchildren’s lives.

Read more >