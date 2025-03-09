UK’s Rapid Islamization: The Silent Transformation Unfolding Windsor Castle—once a symbol of British royalty—now echoes with Ramadan prayers. Mosques are multiplying, Sharia courts are expanding, and political leadership is shifting. Over 1,800 mosques now stand across England, with more than 80 Sharia courts operating alongside British law. The Muslim population is set to double in just two decades, reshaping the cultural and political landscape. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Starmer hosts historic Iftars and funds foreign wars, while Britain undergoes a transformation at its core. The question remains—is the UK losing control of its own future?

Watch here >