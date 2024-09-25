Those who pushed for the document to be adopted, both among politicians and the media, say it is the most significant of its kind in decades, and a necessary adjustment of the old rules to what is all but referred to as the new world order – the actual quote from the president of the UN General assembly is that this “lays the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order.”

It ranges from peace and security, climate, financing for development, and sustainable development, to “digital cooperation,” as well as “human rights and gender” and, supposedly, “more meaningful opportunities for young people” – as far as decision-making is concerned.

Read more >