Trying times require uncommon communicators. They must be willing to identify problems without fear of backlash. They must be willing to fight for what is right and to vanquish what is wrong. They must speak clearly and persuasively — and raise their voices to match any that threaten to drown theirs out. They must hold the moral high ground and resist attempts to drag them down. They must overcome dark and troubling days and seek great days still ahead.

If people see in Trump a reflection of Churchill and Reagan, it’s because where they once walked, he now treads.

