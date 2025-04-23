ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
1d

I Will be sad and depressed if the liberals win and I agree that they will continue to destroy Canada that’s why I ask the voters to wake up and think again to not voting for liberals 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bourdeau's avatar
Karen Bourdeau
1d

Exactly!👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture