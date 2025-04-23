Since his initial election in 2015, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has perpetrated the intentional ongoing destruction of the country. Canadians were warned of this intent when, during the election campaign, he publicly stated that he intended to “change the culture of the country” and turn it into a post national state with open borders. Naive Canadians had no idea that what he meant was the destruction of the country as they knew it. Realistically, Canada was already divided, if not completely broken with multiculturalism.

Canada is in reality a piece of geography made up of provinces and territories that don’t get along well with each other, where unnecessary, uneven, and unequal bureaucratic regulations across provincial and territorial borders create many frustrations for businesses that cannot flourish productively and efficiently. It is virtually impossible to correct provincial inequities by revising the 1982 Constitution, the writing of which Marxist Prime Minister Trudeau senior was a complicit participant,

The disparities and hypocrisies are blatantly evident, yet naive apathetic Canadians aren’t aware of them or ignore them completely. Blaring examples involve unequal provincial Parliamentary and unelected Senate seats, corrupt unelected judiciary, unfair and hypocritical environmental standards and regulations and the uneven distribution of provincial wealth through the Marxist inspired equalization program, all of which favour Eastern Canadian provinces. The electoral structure of the country is ludicrous. Parliamentary and Senate seats are determined by population after which the “creative accounting” of the Constitutional Representation Formula is applied, whereby Prairie Provinces are intentionally outnumbered and unequal.

It began in 1904 when Canada’s Interior Minister Clifford Sifton said in Parliament; “We desire, every Canadian desires, that the great trade of the Prairies shall go to enrich our own people in the East, to build up our factories and the workshops of Eastern Canada and contribute in everyway to its prosperity”. How prophetic that Sifton was laying the groundwork for the theft that has gone on unabated since 1905. Note that he didn’t say; “to contribute to the prosperity of Canada”!

Examples of the provincial inequality include the four Maritime Provinces with a combined population of 2,370,537 residents and 32 parliamentary seats, or approximately 74073 residents per seat. In comparison Alberta’s population is 3,779,353 with a number of electoral ridings at 34. If the number of seats is based on population (3,779,353 divided by 74073), the province should have at least 51 seats. When comparing the Senate, it should also surprise no one at the disparities. Ontario and Quebec combined have 48 Senate seats; the four Maritime provinces have a combined total of 30, while Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have 6 each for a disproportionate total of 18. (These population numbers require updating but the principles of inequality remains) Regardless, the numbers are symptoms of the big lie of Confederation.

Canada has been nothing but a series of cowardly compromises since 1867. With no national standards for anything, Canada compromises on everything. We permit tax exempt NGOs like the Rockefeller, Tides, Lead Now Foundations and a treasonous Suzuki Foundation, to help destroy Canada’s energy industry while Justin Trudeau gave tax dollars to a corrupt Chinese Communist government to build oil pipelines and ports in Asia yet are unwilling to build our own. Since the 2015 election (with huge financial support from the George Soros Open Societies Foundation), examples of the destruction of Canada include the passing of legislative Bills C-48 (Tanker Moratorium Act), which effectively stopped Western Canadian oil from being shipped from the Port of Vancouver (that according to Sam Cooper, the Author of Willful Blindness, is literally owned by the Chinese Communist Party), and C-69 (The Canadian Energy Regulator Act), making it virtually impossible for pipeline or energy project construction anywhere in the country, all while importing oil from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria at world prices and stealing tax dollars in the form of carbon tax to build the Trudeau version of the environmental green new deal.

Canadian Communist Maurice Strong promoted the initial establishment of the UN IPCC environmentalist program. Justin Trudeau’s was, now Carney’s intent, is to unilaterally continue to support the United Nations Agenda 2030 and the implementation of the Davos World Economic Forums Great Reset. The end goal is the installation of a Global New World Order in which elitist billionaires, their multi wealth corporations and world banks will control the activities of the population of the world including the elimination of their freedoms, digital control of their behaviour, finances and living conditions. Trudeau, now Carney, will go even further by supporting Communist China.

During the totalitarian Trudeau reign, the Covid-19 pandemic was according to many experts like Doctors Alexander and McCullough, a virus not much more harmful than the common flu, yet Trudeau used it as an ideological propaganda tool to intimidate and coerce lazy thinking, terrified Canadians to accept untested, experimental inoculations euphemistically called vaccines, in order to retain their employment and limited freedom of movement. (There remains a realistic fear of the establishment of internment camps to house those unwilling to be inoculated in any future globalist eugenicist pandemics such as the bird flu, a page taken from the Marxist strategy of controlling those considered “enemies of the state”. Will Carney use the Emergency Measures Act for incarceration of Canadians who challenge him?).

On advice from Theresa Tam, the unelected Canadian chief medical officer, who takes instruction from the Communist controlled United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), and of which she is a member, advised Trudeau on virus lockdown and restriction policies. (Tam is also suspected of being a member of the CCP). This resulted in the Emergency Measures Act that fundamentally eliminated every important element of Canadian freedom under the guise of health care during the Trucker Freedom Convoy, but in reality permitted Trudeau to retain power and control. Indeed, Carney has publicly stated that he would also use the Emergency Measures Act whenever he feels in danger of losing control of Canada.

Furthermore, Justin Trudeau gave $828,000 thousand dollars of taxpayer money to the very Wuhan China laboratory from which the corona virus may have originated. Trudeau’s support of Communist China has been further exposed with his recent approval of the sale to China of Canadian company Neo Lithium, a producer of lithium required in the manufacture of electric vehicle and grid storage batteries. Under Carney’s Chairmanship, Brookfield Asset Management has recently invested some $300 million in Communist China.

Considering the corrupt behaviour he has displayed for years, with SNG Lavalin and the WE situation the latest, it’s amazing that there has been hardly a comment or a whimper from either the people, or Canada’s leftist press. In fact Trudeau publicly bragged that he would receive no criticism from the press because he subsidized it with over $715 million tax dollars. This shocking absence of concern suggests that many in this country are comfortable with the move to totalitarianism. More telling, Justin Trudeau is a graduate of Klaus Schwab's Young Leaders program, part of Schwab's World Economic Forum that is at this very moment, engaged in the Globalist elites Great Reset intended to destroy capitalism, individual self reliance, liberty and free markets.

These are truths that Justin Trudeau does not deny all the while declaring that those who refused to be vaccinated are racist, misogynist terrorists and enemies of the people, the typical response from a Marxist politician.

In fact the massive Truckers convoy to Ottawa to challenge the government over mandated vaccinations created an opportunity for Trudeau to reintroduce the War Measures Act, last brought forward (many would say unnecessarily), by Pierre Elliot Trudeau during the FLQ Crisis in Quebec during the late ‘60’s. The disgusting sight of armed Canadian soldiers on the streets of Quebec was nothing more than a totalitarian move by a Communist Prime Minister.

It’s amazing that many Canadians still do not believe that the Trudeau family are Communists. In response to this question from a student in 1969, “what kind of country would you like to make Canada”? Pierre Elliot Trudeau replied, “Labour Party Socialist, or Cuban Socialism, or Chinese Socialism, socialism from each according to his means”. At the age of 32, during a visit to what was still Soviet Russia, Trudeau senior proudly admitted to the wife of an American diplomat that he was a Communist. He was to visit Communist China on four occasions during one of which he dined with Mao whom he admired. Born into wealth and privilege, Pierre Elliot Trudeau had no understanding that capitalism was the source of it. He was a Socialist who masqueraded as a Liberal to get elected as Prime Minister in 1968 and the transformation of Canada to a totalitarian state began with the implementation of the Multiculturalism, Bilingualism programs and the destructive National Energy Program (NEP).

The NEP subsidized energy costs for consumers at the expense of energy producers and wreaked havoc on Canada’s economic and national unity (that continued under Trudeau junior and will continue under Carney). Rather than welcome foreign investment, Trudeau senior repelled it with the new Foreign Investment Review Agency. As part of the NEP, Trudeau senior established Petro Canada, the national oil company whose first chief executive officer was billionaire Maurice Strong who made his wealth in the Alberta oil industry.

With strong ties to globalist George Soros, Strong was a committed Canadian communist who (ignoring the source of his own wealth), shamelessly stated that “capitalism should be eliminated”. Strong had previously been part of the United Nations environmental program in 1972 and was Secretary General of the 1992 United Nations convention on the environment and economic development, where the seeds of today's UN Agenda 2030 were continually implemented. Upon retirement Strong retired to Beijing China where he died in 2015.

Thus began the continuing destruction of Western Canada’s energy industry today under Justin Trudeau’s Prime Minister-ship who further emasculates the resource industries with an unnecessary carbon tax and a subsidized, ineffective, inefficient green new deal of wind turbine and solar energy projects under the guise of a United Nations Maurice Strong sponsored IPCC climate crisis.

The Trudeau Prime Minister-ships and their respective government’s betrayal of Western Canada’s energy industry is beyond intelligent comprehension, considering that the West’s vibrant, well managed, environmentally conscious, technologically advanced industry is internationally renowned for it’s professionalism. In a 2019 survey by Global Energy Pulse, IPSOS found that respondents from 31 countries prefer Canada as their No.1 oil and natural gas supplier among the world’s top 11 energy exporting nations, yet Canada is unable to provide world supply due to a destructive United Nations IPCC climate crisis cult scam supported by Justin Trudeau. Under Marxist Carney this destruction will continue.

The nationalization of the Trans Mountain pipeline is another indicator of totalitarianism. Bill C-25 has imposed rules on corporations that include inspectors that monitor such things as wages, speech, and pay equity, all part of bureaucratic groups like human rights tribunals with the power to levy fines or impose prison time to compel conformity, typical Marxist philosophical behaviour.

The final piece of Canada’s destruction is financed by globalist billionaires including George Soros, who not only has a personal relationship with Justin Trudeau, but has worked with and supported Chrystia Freeland (who wrote his biography), and Gerald Butts whom he financially supported when Butts was Chairman of WWF Canada, another international agency born from Maurice Strong’s U.N. construct and financially supported through the years by Soros’ Open Society Foundation. There Butts proved an effective unapologetic environmentalist mouthpiece, furthering Soros’ agenda on international globalist stages, and in closed-door meetings with the World Economic Forum and Bilderberg Group.

In 2012 Butts received US$361,642 severance package from WWF to support him through a “volunteer position” on Trudeau’s campaign team during the 2015 election period. (Full credit to Canadian investigative journalist Vivian Krause, who for years has doggedly “followed the money” to uncover the behind-the-scenes activities of a host of globalists bent on impacting resource development and political interests in Canada.) Today Butts is the most powerful unelected Trudeau confidant in Canada. He was the driving force behind the costly and ineffective green energy program that bankrupt many Ontario businesses during Kathleen Wynne’s premiership, the cost of which rose from $12 billion dollars in 2006 to $21 billion dollars in 2019 while electrical demand fell 10% over the same period.

Note the continuing appearance of names like Strong, Soros, the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, the United Nations, the Bilderberg Group, all of whose formidable globalist wealth, power and influence are being employed in the implementation of a powerful, diabolical, evil new world government which will appear where all forms of democracy, individual personal freedom of movement and finance, capitalism and free enterprise will disappear from the face of the earth.

Canada today, is a divided, corrupt, broken, bankrupt, immoral, anti-Christian, church burning, anti-economic, anti-white racist, destructively woke country, in which it’s government, judiciary, institutions and education system operate under Marxist principles, all clearly evidenced by the complicity of the current crop of “useful idiot” politicians that are directly influenced by a Satanic United Nations, the World Economic Forum and the Chinese Communist influence, that has been insidiously engaged in drug smuggling and money laundering in Toronto and Vancouver for decades.

Chris George, Niagara Independent