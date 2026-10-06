A United Airlines pilot, suspended after describing Hamas’s October 7 attack as “resistance by a brave people”, is still flying passengers. Now there’s reporting that he’s flying. What’s still missing is an explanation of what United investigated and what convinced them he should return.

United should explain his current status, what review preceded his return, and how they assess the concern raised by those statements. They can do that without publishing a personnel file. And the Air Line Pilots Association should come clean on any defense they put forward as well.

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