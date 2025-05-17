On May 6, 2025 Tyson Cook filed a further action, an application for an interlocutory injunction, that demanded Action4Canada be forced to remove all information regarding him from our website. Cook claims that the information is false, misleading and harming his reputation – however, the information in question was acquired directly from his YouTube channel and social media platforms. He also submitted an affidavit, which consisted of false and misleading information and claims. One such claim was that Action4Canada posted a collage of drag queens and pride parades that contained an image of him…when in fact the person in the image is American drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess.

Please support Action4Canada. Tanya Gaw is fighting to stop the sexualization of your children and grandchildren as well as fighting for free speech. Please Donate to the ongoing Legal Action Fund today!

